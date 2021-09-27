BEST OF DAYTON: Keep on nominating! Here are the 20 most popular contests so far

There is one week left to nominate in Best of Dayton before the nomination period closes at the end of Monday, Oct. 4.
We want to keep hearing from you! You can nominate in each of the 100 contests once per day, and we’ll use those nominations to choose the finalists.
What are people liking most so far? After the first week of nominations, here’s a look the Top 20 contests that are seeing the most activity:
1. Best Pizza Restaurant
2. Best Bakery
3. Best Burger
4. Best Donuts
5. Best Local Celebrity
6. Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff
7. Best Breakfast
8. Best Local Photographer
9. Best Mexican Food
10. Best Bartender
11. Best Local Brewery
12. Best Square-Cut Pizza
13. Best Ice Cream
14. Best Local Band or Musician
15. Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
16. Best Food Truck
17. Best Wings
18. Best Italian Restaurant
19. Best Craft Beer Bar
20. Best Fine Dining
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
How to nominate
1. Click here to open the nomination page
2. Explore the contests you want to nominate for
First, click on one of the five categories we have this year: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.
Then you’ll see a list of the contests. You can scroll down the list on the left and through the fields on the right.
3. Enter your nomination
Click into “Nomination Name.” If it’s your first nomination of the day, you’ll be asked to enter your email address (this helps us limit how often everyone can nominate).
Then type in your nomination in the “Your Nomination” field and click “Nominate.”
You can nominate up to once per day per contest, so nominate in as many contests as you’d like each day.
The timeline
» Nominations: Sept. 20-Oct. 4
» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8
» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12