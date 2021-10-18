BEST OF DAYTON: Voting is open! Here’s how to get involved starting today

How to vote

1. Click here to open the voting page

2. Explore the contests you want to vote for

First, click on one of the five categories we have this year: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Then you’ll see a list of the contests. You can scroll down the list on the left and through the fields on the right.

3. Enter your vote

Click “Vote” next to your selection. If it’s your first vote of the day, you may be asked to enter your email address (this helps us limit how often everyone can vote).

You can vote up to once per day per contest, so vote in as many contests as you’d like each day.

The timeline

» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8

» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12