Big Chicken partners with nonprofit to inspire students to explore careers in STEM

“I’m proud to team up with Blue Origin to help inspire the next generation,” said O’Neal. “This first-of-its-kind partnership is a game changer and I’m excited to take the chicken sandwich game to a whole new level.”

“Living and working in space for the benefit of Earth should be delicious,” said Michael Edmonds, senior vice president of marketing and sales for Blue Origin, and president of Club for the Future. “Shaq’s Big Chicken and Club for the Future will fuel students’ appetites and minds as they pursue careers in STEM — all while delivering some of Earth’s tastiest foods to space.”

The team is hoping to inspire future generations to pursue restaurant operations in space.

Big Chicken’s restaurant at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. is the brand’s first location in Ohio, the first in the Midwest and its first franchise. For more information about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.