Boonshoft Museum of Discovery opens mole rat exhibit

Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Credit: Lynn Hulsey

What to Know
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
X

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is presenting a new naked mole rat exhibit.

The exhibit features 20 naked mole rats in a glass created by a collaboration of various glass and design shops with a mural designed by Rusty Harden.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Eco Bash: Dayton's Dinosaur at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery?

Taylor Hoffman, director of marketing for the Boonshoft, says the idea for the exhibit came from Donna Harrison, the Boonshoft’s live animals curator.

“She kind of has a passion for naked mole rats and wanted to bring them to our zoo since she started here,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the 20 mole rats in the colony were shipped from the San Diego Zoo. These particular mole rats are descendants of naked mole rats taken from Africa. Harrison has been working with and learning about this same colony throughout the United States, according to Hoffman.

Hoffman also shared some fun facts about naked mole rats:

  1. Naked mole rats are the only mammal that is eusocial, which according to Hoffman means they exist in a colony “and actually have a queen and soldiers, and so they are modeled kind of like bees or ants.”
  2. Naked mole rats can actually live up to 30 years, which is very long compared to 2-3 year life spans of other rodents.
  3. They are not susceptible to cancer. Hoffman stated scientists have started to study the animals to figure out why this is so.
  4. The jaws of naked mole rats are so powerful they can actually cut through concrete and are known to chew through roadways. To combat this at the Boonshoft, the museum had the glass enclosure retrofitted to house naked mole rats. “It’s all made of glass and so they built this specifically for us,” Hoffman said.
ExplorePrevious Coverage: Grateful Dead tribute, jazz/funk trio to perform at Boonshoft’s Small Band Saturday

While this exhibit is the current focus for the Boonshoft, the new year will contain more exciting events. Starting Jan. 5 the popular laser light shows will return on weekends.

“Some people keep asking when are they coming back,” Hoffman said.

Also, in February, couples can look forward to the Valentines Under the Stars event, an annual occurrence for nearly a decade.

HOW TO GO

What: Naked mole rat exhibit

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy, Dayton

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Cost: Adults: $15; Seniors: $13; Children: $12. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

More info: Call 937-275-7431 or visit https://boonshoft.org/

In Other News
1
Yellow Cab Tavern to host gathering in memory of Dayton musician
2
UPDATE: Biggby Coffee to hold grand opening for latest Dayton area...
3
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Bradley Cooper makes remarkable ‘Maestro’
4
TJ Chumps’ Battle of the Burgers returns for 5th year
5
A family business: Jalen Hooker ventures out with momager Angela Harris

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top