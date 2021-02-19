Boosalis cafe named ‘Best Bakery in Ohio’ for 2nd year in a row

The designation was the fourth accolade in the last three years for Boosalis Baking and Café, located in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center. Boosalis Baking also has been included in a Yelp list of the 30 Best Bakeries in the country, placing 25th, and in the fall of 2018, the Centerville bakery was named “Best Coffee Shop in Ohio” by USA Today.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That had to say about Boosalis Baking, both last year and again this year: