Calling all green thumbs: Pre-order for Aullwood Audubon’s Native Plant Sale

Native plants provide nutritious food and safe shelter for wildlife, including pollinators and birds, according to event organizers. The beautiful, vibrant plants are lower maintenance and can better tolerate Ohio’s seasonal fluctuations.

Gardeners can browse for the perfect plant type including flowering perennials, shrubs and trees, grasses and sedges and plants that will attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

Last year, the State of Ohio designated the month of April as Ohio Native Plant Month. The goal is to increase public awareness of Ohio’s native plants and the many benefits they provide to pollinators, Ohio’s economy and the health of Ohio’s environment.

Orders are being taken now through April 19 for Aullwood Audubon's 17th annual Native Plant Sale. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

For the first time ever, shoppers will be able to pre-order rescued wildflowers such as Virginia Bluebells, Giant White Trillium and Jack-in-the-Pulpit.

Profits from the Native Plant Sale help provide the funding needed for ongoing programs of environmental education and habitat preservation in the local area.

Orders can be picked up curbside from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 at the Farm Discovery Center, 9101 Frederick Pike.

Select a pick-up time and masked staff and volunteers will have orders ready to be loaded into vehicles.

The Native Plant Sale catalog can be found here.

Plants must be purchased and paid for online using VISA, MasterCard, Discovery or American Express. No cash or checks. Prices vary and will include sales tax. For assistance, email nativeplantsale@aullwood.org or leave a message at 937-890-7360.