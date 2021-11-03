Carillon’s Tree of Light preparing to usher in the holidays

The beautiful display will feature 20,000 lights, with 96 wires leading to the ground. The celebratory illumination date has yet to be determined.

“A Carillon Christmas” will be held Nov. 23-Dec 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. The Park is closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets will range from $8-$12.