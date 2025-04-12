Cashless grocery store concept to open in Dayton Arcade, includes local items

The Hub is a joint venture between The Entrepreneur’s Center and University of Dayton’s Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Every semester, the University of Dayton has about 500 students that either drive on their own or ride The Flyer downtown to The Entrepreneur’s Center for class.

“We wanted to create a cashless operation and shopping experience for our students because we have a lot of students from bigger cities like Chicago specifically that come to the University of Dayton and they’re like I don’t even have anywhere to walk and get a brush,” said University of Dayton Alumni Community Leader Jaye Willoughby. “If you can’t find it in the community, you have to create it.”

Willoughby is a Dayton native who graduated in 2013 from David H. Pointz Career Technology Center before attending the University of Dayton. She is now the CEO of The Willoughby Firm and a full contact fighting World medalist.

In addition to fulfilling a need for students to be able to grab items they need conveniently in between classes, Beyond Grocery will connect students to alumni and local entrepreneurs.

“The board and I noticed there wasn’t really anywhere within Dayton that connected local entrepreneurs that the university has built a relationship with through the GWDI (Greater West Dayton Incubator), our alumni and the students,” Willoughby said.

Beyond Grocery is partnering with Miller’s Grind & Brews to provide coffee and Natural Foods Plus to provide alkaline water, cold pressed juices and smoothies at the store.

“It helps me reach my goal of five stores and hopefully this will springboard me into three more locations,” said Bill Miller, owner of Miller’s Grind & Brews. “My goal is after five locations we can start exploring franchising.”

Those that are familiar with Miller’s Grind & Brews at W. Social Tap & Table, can expect the same drinks and blends. Favorites include the Bourbon Barrell Aged Maple Latte and Bourbon Caramel Latte. In addition, his daughter Olivia has started her own business, Olivia Bakes Granny’s Goodies, providing muffins and cookies at the coffee shop.

Natural Foods Plus, a business owned by Rick Poole for almost 30 years, is looking forward to continuing his vision of educating the community.

“We think it’s a great opportunity not just for Beyond Grocery, but for us as well,” said Mark Gardner, the general manager of Natural Foods Plus. “Our mission statement is to just provide information to the community of all other alternatives to make good, sound choices of their health in an alternative aspect.”

Their signature smoothie is the Emerald Treasure that contains all the necessary vitamins, minerals and proteins to be used as a meal replacement.

Natural Foods Plus features products that are organic and plant-based with no fillers or preservatives.

“We started this with students in mind, but we really want to serve the community,” Willoughby said.

Beyond Grocery wants to partner with local entrepreneurs to introduce their items to their student base.

Customers can expect fresh produce, dairy products, local bakery items, beverages, quick and convenient meals from local restaurants, grab-and-go items like pre-packaged salads, canned goods, spices, international foods, personal care and beauty items and health/wellness items at the store.

Beyond Grocery will be completely digital and futuristic with a locker system coming soon for customers to pick up the items they preordered.

Phase 1 of Beyond Grocery includes doing market research and finding out what the community wants and needs. This will be followed by renovations in Phase 2 and figuring out how to make the store convenient to students and those in The Entrepreneur’s Center.

Phase 3 is making the store convenient for the community.

Willoughby is looking forward to creating a space that is needed in downtown Dayton.

“I get really excited about just finding niches in the community that are untapped and being able to help them grow and fill the gaps within the community,” Willoughby said.

MORE DETAILS

Beyond Grocery is expected to open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During the soft opening, Beyond Grocery will survey students before they leave for the summer to find out what they want and need. A grand opening is planned for August.

The shop is holding open interviews for employees and vendors noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested should email info@beyondgrocery.shop.

For more information, visit beyondgrocery.shop or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram (@beyondgrocery) pages.