Celebrate holidays, downtown Dayton businesses at First Friday

To celebrate the arrival of the holidays, the First Friday festivities from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 in downtown Dayton will be appropriately themed to the spirit of the season. Even though Black Friday is over, this doesn’t mean the deals are. Local businesses across Dayton will offer special discounts for First Friday. Live music, art exhibits and more will also be available for guests to enjoy during the evening.

Not sure what to get for the special people in your life? The Downtown Dayton Partnership has created a holiday gift guide for 2023, which can be found at issuu.com. Included in this e-book are products from a variety of local businesses, from the Dayton Art Institute to Square One Salon and Spa. Shopping, dining and activities can all be found inside, making sure that Daytonians are celebrating the holidays while also supporting local businesses, restaurants and venues.