Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with $1.52 cones at Graeters

Get ready for the sweetest day of the year! Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. 🍦
President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.
“Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim July 1984 as National Ice Cream Month and July 15, 1984, as National Ice Cream Day,” he stated in Proclamation 5219.
“I call upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”
That’s exactly what Graeter’s Ice Cream is doing Sunday.
Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating by offering $1.52 cones in honor of the brand’s 152nd birthday.
“Dessert connoisseurs can download the Graeter’s app and redeem their $1.52 cone, just in time for the big day,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said in a release.
Graeter’s Ice Cream is continuing the celebration by releasing its fourth bonus flavor on Monday, July 18. There will be one more bonus flavor after Monday’s release.
For more information, visit www.graeters.com.
