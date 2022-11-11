Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time.
According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
Hall, a Centerville High School graduate, moved to Chicago nine years ago to pursue stand-up comedy. He performed comedy in Dayton, specifically open mic nights at Wiley’s Comedy Club. He also took classes at Dayton Funny Bone.
“Since moving to Chicago, he studied at the Second City Conservatory and currently produces a show twice a month called Sauteed Standup,” said Janet Hall, Nathan’s mother. “He and Kristen met in an improv class several years ago.”
