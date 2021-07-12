Cheese, glorious cheese! Dayton ranks among Top 10 cheesiest cities in the Midwest

The Gem City is officially a pretty big cheese.
Dayton has come in second for top cheese consuming cities in the Midwest, according to Minneapolis-based Crystal Farms Dairy Co.
Cincinnati took first place making the cities from the Buckeye State bigger cheese lovers than the “cheese-heads” of Milwaukee, WI.
Credit: Lisa Powell
The ranking was based on pounds of cheese sold per capita in the last year according to Nielsen data.
1. Cincinnati, OH
2. Dayton, OH
3. St. Louis, MO
4. Kansas City, MO
5. Indianapolis, IN
6. Grand Rapids, MI
7. Milwaukee, WI
8. Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN
9. Detroit, MI
10. Cleveland, OH
Credit: Lisa Powell
Dayton also has a particular fondness for shredded cheese, according to the dairy’s research, which found we ate 7.2 million pounds in the last year.
The Midwest consumes more cheese than any other region in the United States, with more than one billion pounds purchased in the past year for an average of 15.5 pounds purchased per Midwesterner.