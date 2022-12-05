Christy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’

“We had a restaurant from 1988 to 2000,” Ivory said. “In 2000, we decided to serve the public in a different direction. Instead of being a seven day a week restaurant, we became a full-time catering company.”

Ivory said this decision was made after one of his delivery drivers asked if they would cater his wedding.

“We did the wedding and fell in love with it,” Ivory said.

Some highlights over the years included serving food for the Rotary Club of Huber Heights and Kettering Health. Ivory recalled being booked on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays for many years just from those two entities. He added it wasn’t unusual for them to work three 17 hour days in a row on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“We really enjoyed what we did or we wouldn’t have done it,” Ivory said.

As the couple retires from the catering business, Ivory said they plan to continue working and being a part of the community. Ivory said Joanne is planning to find a job and work three days a week. He is planning to be more involved and give back to the many area clubs including the Shriners Club and Polish Club.

“We have made a lot of good friendships over the years,” Ivory said. “I enjoyed cooking food, but I much more enjoyed being out and meeting people.”

The couple is selling the building, land and equipment from the business. Ivory said the name of the business is retiring with them.

As of Thursday, Christy’s Catering still had a few dates available this month. For more information about Christy’s Catering, visit www.christyscatering.net or its Facebook page.