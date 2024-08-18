COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton man helps firefighters overcome mental dangers of job

“I didn’t have any firefighters in my family,” Burneka said. “But my dad played softball with his high school buddies from CJ (Chaminade Julienne), and some of them were in the Dayton Fire Department.”

Burneka said he could see his future clearly from the moment he did his first ride along with the local fire department when he was 16 years old. After graduating from CJ in 1998, he began working part time in both Washington and Harrison townships. In January 2001, he was hired full-time by the City of Dayton.

“It really was as simple as hanging out with your friends and going on adventures,” Burneka said. “The fun we had with each other was great and then going on these runs together with all the lights and sirens got the adrenaline going.”

Burneka went to Sinclair Community College in 1998 and took classes in level one firefighting. Then he began to move up within the Dayton fire department.

“I paid for the first class and after that, the department covered me,” Burneka said. “Dayton has their own way of training you and I learned how to be a fire inspector, hazardous material technician and EMT paramedic.”

Over the years, the excitement of firefighting began to wane for Burneka, who retired from the department on June 21 after more than 22 years of service.

“I did a news interview about PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and firefighters in 2022,” Burneka said. “I said that the typical person has one or two major traumatic events in their lifetime. But that could be any given Tuesday for us.”

His book, “Overcoming Tuesday,” was published on May 1 of this year and describes his life in firefighting and his work helping others move beyond the trauma of their jobs.

“I went from being the one who wanted to see everything and be the first one on the scene, to thinking that if I don’t have to see that stuff, I won’t,” Burneka said.

In April 2021, Burneka was diagnosed with cancer and returned to work after his treatment with new jobs as the department’s wellness coordinator and peer supporter, helping others deal with the trauma they experience in their jobs daily. He discovered that many people were suffering not only with behavioral health and anxiety issues, but also depression and thoughts of suicide.

Burneka and Jim Magoteaux started Brothers Helping Brothers conference several years ago to help firefighters.

“The conference has been a success in large because of Jim, who volunteers to help fellow brothers and sisters in the fire service to see that they receive the assistance they need,” said Amanda Magoteaux, who nominated Burneka as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

For Burneka, the conference is a labor of love as he has made it his mission to ensure that everyone in the fire service knows about the risks involved. Now in its seventh year, the conference attracts people from all across the country and the world.

“When I first started talking about the dangers involved in these jobs, it was considered taboo. Firefighters have that feeling of invincibility and are always running in when everyone else is running out,” Burneka said. “We know the impact this conference has made. It has saved marriages and lives.”