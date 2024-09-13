COMMUNITY GEMS: Volunteer finds peace helping others at food pantry

“You don’t know how good it makes you feel until you do it,” said Figner, 74, who has been named a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

She is at Good Neighbor House every day the pantry is open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as part of a team of volunteers who serve the many families who visit to take home bags of food. What’s more, she also picks up donated food and makes deliveries to those who are homebound.

“We try to get the healthiest things we can for our clients, because a lot of times we’re all that they get,” she said.

Figner is a “staple” at the nonprofit organization, said Shellie Rice, the food pantry manager, outreach coordinator and human services coordinator.

“Her heart is of gold,” Rice said. “She’s just so amazing.”

The pantry serves between 100 and 170 families each day, she said. The organization, located at 627 E. First St., in Dayton, also offers a dental and medical facility for the underserved, as well as other services.

Figner is willing to do whatever is needed, going over and above the expectations of a volunteer, Rice said.

“The effort she puts forward to keep us sustained is beyond words,” she said.

Volunteers put together bags of groceries for different sizes of families – including for some that have eight or nine people, Figner said. Their duties also can include communicating with families who speak languages like Spanish or Russian. Translations via smartphone help, she said.

Figner was born in Germany but has lived in Dayton since 1960. She retired from AT&T in 2013, starting as an operator at Ohio Bell and working in the business office and in the engineering department over the years.

Figner began to volunteer at the organization in 2019. A neighbor volunteered at Good Neighbor House and enjoyed it. Figner was bored in her retirement and decided to check it out too.

“I gave it a try and I’ve been there ever since,” she said.

Giving her time and helping others has made her become a more peaceful person, she said. She added that she also witnesses the kindness of her fellow volunteers.

“It’s just nice to see the commitment of people who want to help their community,” she said.

Both those in need of food and those interested in volunteering can call the Good Neighbor House food pantry at 937-224-3003. The organization’s website – www.goodneighborhouse.org – is updated when the pantry is closed, and also provides information about events, donations, additional services and more.

Figner said she likes the feeling of accomplishment that accompanies doing something for others.

“I feel good at the end of the day,” Figner said.