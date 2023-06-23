BreakingNews
Versailles woman dies following rollover crash in Darke County
X

Convenience store chain launches thin crust pizza in Dayton market

What to Know
By
59 minutes ago

Attention all pizza lovers! Casey’s has launched an all-new signature thin crust pizza.

Guests will now have the option to order their favorite pizza on thin or original crust.

“Baked to a crispy finish, Casey’s all-new signature thin crust has a touch of sea salt that makes for a light, fulfilling eating experience that allows the toppings to shine,” according to a press release. “Like all Casey’s pizzas, the flavor of the new signature thin crust matches the original crust recipe that fans have come to expect from the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country.”

ExploreEnd of era: W.O. Wrights owner reflects on beloved pub’s 34-year run

Casey’s offers a variety of pizzas including single topping, BBQ brisket pizza, taco pizza, supreme pizza, breakfast pizza and more.

“For years, Casey’s pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy meal at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “Our guests have loved our signature pizzas for years, so we’re excited to give them a new thin crust twist on their favorite pizzas. Whether you’re a thin-cruster or love our original Casey’s crust, we welcome all pizza fans to the table to enjoy a slice.”

Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, operates over 2,500 locations. Dayton-area locations include Fairborn, Xenia, Huber Heights, Clayton and New Carlisle. The company also has plans to open a store in Beavercreek in the former space of W.O. Wrights. For more information, visit www.caseys.com.

ExploreThe Peach Truck is back! Where you’ll find it in the Dayton region
In Other News
1
Water Street District holds family-friendly event ahead of Dayton...
2
The Peach Truck is back! Where you’ll find it in the Dayton region
3
Tickets on sale Monday for Dave Chappelle summer shows
4
Dayton area bakeries make Taylor Swift-inspired treats ahead of concert
5
El Meson to celebrate 45 years in July

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top