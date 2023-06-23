Convenience store chain launches thin crust pizza in Dayton market

Attention all pizza lovers! Casey’s has launched an all-new signature thin crust pizza.

Guests will now have the option to order their favorite pizza on thin or original crust.

“Baked to a crispy finish, Casey’s all-new signature thin crust has a touch of sea salt that makes for a light, fulfilling eating experience that allows the toppings to shine,” according to a press release. “Like all Casey’s pizzas, the flavor of the new signature thin crust matches the original crust recipe that fans have come to expect from the fifth-largest pizza chain in the country.”

Casey’s offers a variety of pizzas including single topping, BBQ brisket pizza, taco pizza, supreme pizza, breakfast pizza and more.

“For years, Casey’s pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy meal at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “Our guests have loved our signature pizzas for years, so we’re excited to give them a new thin crust twist on their favorite pizzas. Whether you’re a thin-cruster or love our original Casey’s crust, we welcome all pizza fans to the table to enjoy a slice.”

Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, operates over 2,500 locations. Dayton-area locations include Fairborn, Xenia, Huber Heights, Clayton and New Carlisle. The company also has plans to open a store in Beavercreek in the former space of W.O. Wrights. For more information, visit www.caseys.com.