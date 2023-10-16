CoreLife Eatery closes last Dayton-area location

CoreLife Eatery, located at 5201 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville, is permanently closed, according to an Oct. 16 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We wanted to take a minute and thank all of our guests and staff for the many years of support,” the post said.

CoreLife Eatery first opened its doors off of Wilmington Pike in 2017. The restaurant featured several healthy-alternative options such as vegetable or grain-based bowls, soups, broths or tacos.

After the restaurant posted the news on Facebook, several customers shared their reactions.

“This is so sad. We just ate there last week,” Danielle Gernert wrote. “There aren’t many places where you can get healthy food on the go.”

“So sad!! You will be missed,” Holly Neal wrote.

“Aw! This is one of my favorite places,” Heather Staton wrote. “Only one near me too. The staff was amazing. Today is truly a sad day.”

The franchise opened its first restaurant in Syracus, New York in May 2015.

Additional details were not available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.