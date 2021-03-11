Coronavirus a year later: Aaron Lumpkin, ‘It can hit close to home’

The Dayton Daily News checked in with 12 area business and community leaders and let them tell us what they learned about their lives, businesses and policy making during the pandemic.

Aaron Lumpkin of Trotwood Wee Rams

Local Pee Wee football coach, Aaron Lumpkin, started following the updates on COVID-19 in late 2019. Most people, including Lumpkin, thought it was something that would never show up in the United States.