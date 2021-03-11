Coronavirus a year later: Aaron Lumpkin, ‘It can hit close to home’

A year ago today marked the moment that COVID-19 went from a emerging threat on a somewhat distant horizon to a grim reality that would kill more than 500,000 Americans in its first year and alter the lives of millions.
The Dayton Daily News checked in with 12 area business and community leaders and let them tell us what they learned about their lives, businesses and policy making during the pandemic.
Aaron Lumpkin of Trotwood Wee Rams
Local Pee Wee football coach, Aaron Lumpkin, started following the updates on COVID-19 in late 2019. Most people, including Lumpkin, thought it was something that would never show up in the United States.
“I didn’t think that much about it, just because it was in China,” he said. But once it appeared in the country, he saw it as a “very big problem.”
Lumpkin said the biggest lesson that he learned was “it can hit close to home. This is one of those things that started very far away but ended up right in our neighborhoods and right in our doorsteps.”
The pandemic ended sports for several months in attempt to lower the chances of spreading the virus.
“We actually had some cases in our program, and we ended up having to do a shut down for a while,” he said. “It’s hard to keep kids that are from 5 to 12 years old away from each other.”
After working with the Trotwood Madison School District, Lumpkin was able to implement protection protocol to keep the players safe and complete their season.