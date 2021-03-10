Coronavirus a year later: Nicole Adkins, ‘So many have been hit so hard’

With God’s Grace food pantry saw over 2,000 families in line a day at the beginning of the pandemic. Now about 750 families come through at a given time, which is higher than before the pandemic, but need has leveled off since a year ago.

Adkins said she has seen a 60% increase in families who had never been to a food pantry before.

“We didn’t know how much the need was going to increase because we had no idea how the economy was going to be affected,” Adkins said. “A lot of families realized that they did not have enough savings to be able to hold them afloat through the pandemic. They tried to figure out what they could cut, what they could go without and food is something that no one can go without.”

Adkins said her organizations goal is to help families recover without having to worry about food. With God’s Grace is a partner with the Foodbank Inc. in Dayton. Adkins also opened a free grocery store for those in need this past year.

“We were basically one of the first responders to help families in the community,” she said.