Cosmo Joe’s hosts weekly open mic reboot of the beloved Rock N Roll Play Date

Rather than strict sets or polished performances, the Play Date features lineups scrawled on a chalkboard, a come-as-you-are vibe, and an open jam to close out the night.

When Madewell first brought the Play Date format to the now-defunct One Eyed Jacks in Fairborn, he tapped Todd the Fox to serve as emcee and house guitarist. Photographer Jennifer Taylor, a staple of the Dayton music scene, regularly documented those nights, infusing them with a communal arts energy that went beyond just the music.

Bands like Mayliner and Dip Spit can trace their origins back to those early jam sessions. Now, with Harper stepping in, the mission continues: to keep the space open, playful, and supportive — a proving ground for new ideas and a sanctuary for musicians to stretch out beyond their comfort zones.

“[The jams] helped me become a better musician,” Harper said. “It blew my mind to see accomplished players just step in and support. That’s basically how I learned to play with a band behind me as a songwriter.”

If a traditional open mic is based around a singer-songwriter acoustic musician, the Play Date is ostensibly about rock and roll — like a live band practicing on stage in a low-pressure environment.

“We used to have this quiet joke of trying to train and raise up musicians the way that we want them to be, to be prepared… to have a great time, but also take their work and their art seriously,” Todd the Fox said. “We got to see the birth of multiple bands and the evolution of multiple artists into directions that I personally don’t believe they would have ever naturally evolved into had they not been exposed to that environment.”

The original Rock N Roll Play Dates would often stretch past 2 a.m., but the Cosmic Rock edition winds down around 10 p.m., with the final jam led by the Atomic Loungers — the informal house band made up of Harper, Todd the Fox, and whoever else is feeling it that night.

Jay Madewell passed away in 2023, nearly a decade after the last RnR Play Date. But in 2024, a tribute event — fittingly dubbed Jay Date — reunited many of the original crew at SRS Rehearsal Stage. It was a night to celebrate Madewell’s life, and the spark Harper needed to bring the concept back full-time.

Cosmic Rock Play Date officially started in March.

“Jay was great about finding people who really wanted to do things, encouraging them, and then making space for them,” Harper said. “I feel that the only way to pull this off is to have that spirit of community and support. I feel like we caught a little bit of that magic.”

Today, walking into the shotgun room at Cosmo Joe’s on a Thursday night, you’ll find the spirit still alive — old friends reunited, new musicians stepping into the fold, and chalkboard names waiting their turn.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: Cosmic Rock Play Date open mic

When: 7-10 p.m., Thursdays

Where: Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: Musicians can claim time slots ahead of time on Facebook and Instagram. Walk-ins are welcome, but not guaranteed for spots.