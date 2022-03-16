Crafted and Cured announces new location

Crafted & Cured, the popular Wayne Avenue craft beer bar in downtown Dayton near the Oregon District that closed in mid-2020 has announced major news — it’s found a new home.
A recent Facebook page teased the big new with more details to come.
”The secret is out. 𝘞𝘦'𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘶𝘭𝘵…Soon you will be able to join us at our new location in Troy, OH. That’s right, everything you’ve been craving will be back & better than ever in this 11,900 sq. ft. historic space. What to look forward to: Charcuterie, the beloved 60 tap beers, ciders, meads, boutique wines, champagnes, cocktails, whiskeys, & more. In-house development of artisanal meats, cheese & accoutrements. Expanded charcuterie based lunch offerings including: soups, salads, & sandwiches. Retail grab and go, dine-in, & carry out. In the future we will also offer catering, on-site events, private bookings, & live music!”
The popular craft beer bar, founded by local entrepreneurs Andy Routson and Christian Alvarez, opened in 2016 in District Provisions, located in the Dietz Block building, built in 1886 at Wayne Avenue and Jones Street. It featured 60 taps of mostly craft beer, and also served ciders and wines, along with a variety of meats, cheeses and charcuterie boards.
The new location at 8 S. Market St. in Troy had originally been planned to move into the Dayton Arcade but those plans didn’t materialize. The new location is larger and will offer an expansion of the services and offerings of the original location.
A signup on their new website — www.cnctroy.com —promises to get you to be one of the first in line and access to updates.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
