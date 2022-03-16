Crafted and Cured announces new location

A recent Facebook page teased the big new with more details to come.

”The secret is out. 𝘞𝘦'𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘬𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘢𝘶𝘭𝘵…Soon you will be able to join us at our new location in Troy, OH. That’s right, everything you’ve been craving will be back & better than ever in this 11,900 sq. ft. historic space. What to look forward to: Charcuterie, the beloved 60 tap beers, ciders, meads, boutique wines, champagnes, cocktails, whiskeys, & more. In-house development of artisanal meats, cheese & accoutrements. Expanded charcuterie based lunch offerings including: soups, salads, & sandwiches. Retail grab and go, dine-in, & carry out. In the future we will also offer catering, on-site events, private bookings, & live music!”