dayton-daily-news logo
X

Daryl Hall added to Kings Island summer concert lineup

Inductee Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates performs onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

caption arrowCaption
Inductee Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates performs onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

What to Know
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall with the Daryl’s House Band and special guest Todd Rundgren are joining this summer’s lineup of acts at Timberwolf Amphitheatre at Kings Island. They’ll perform Sunday, Aug. 7.

Since forming his partnership with John Oates in 1972, Hall, a Philadelphia native, continues to achieve career milestones. He is the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, “Live from Daryl’s House,” as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored venue and live music space in Pawling, NY.

ExploreKings Island announces 2022 summer concert lineup

Rundgren is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has performed as a solo artist and as a member of the band Utopia. He is best known for hits such as “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at www.visitkingsisland.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton wood-fired pizza food truck wins award, celebrates 10 years
2
Gittleman, Guided By Voices among new Dayton Region Walk of Fame class
3
It’s American Craft Beer Week: The best places to celebrate in Dayton
4
TODAY: Miamisburg natives to open 2nd cheesesteak restaurant
5
Dayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top