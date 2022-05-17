Daryl Hall added to Kings Island summer concert lineup

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall with the Daryl’s House Band and special guest Todd Rundgren are joining this summer’s lineup of acts at Timberwolf Amphitheatre at Kings Island. They’ll perform Sunday, Aug. 7.
Since forming his partnership with John Oates in 1972, Hall, a Philadelphia native, continues to achieve career milestones. He is the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, “Live from Daryl’s House,” as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored venue and live music space in Pawling, NY.
Rundgren is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has performed as a solo artist and as a member of the band Utopia. He is best known for hits such as “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”
Gates open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at www.visitkingsisland.com.
