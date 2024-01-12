BreakingNews
Dave Chappelle brings exclusive film screenings to his new venue in Yellow Springs

Dave Chappelle is sitting down with internationally celebrated writers and directors, following exclusive screenings of their films, at his new venue in Yellow Springs.

As part of a series of pre-launch events dubbed “YS Firehouse Sound Check Series,” the comedian is hosting Jeymes Samuel (”The Book of Clarence”) and Ava DuVernay (”Origin”).

The pop-up screening of “The Book of Clarence,” a new take on the Hollywood-era biblical epic starring Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), was held Jan. 11. The film was released nationwide today, and its official soundtrack notably features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, D’Angelo, Kid Cudi and more.

DuVernay, whose acclaimed credits include “Selma,” “Queen Sugar” and the Emmy Award-winning “When They See Us,” will take the stage tonight to discuss her latest project, which has garnered Oscar buzz.

“Origin” tells the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson as she investigates a global phenomenon of epic proportions. Portrayed by Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard”), Isabel experiences personal loss and love as she crosses continents and cultures. Inspired by the New York Times best-seller “Caste,” “Origin” explores “the mystery of history, the wonders of romance, and a fight for the future of us all.”

Last year “Origin” was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it premiered Sept. 6. It received a limited theatrical release Dec. 8. A wide release is scheduled to begin Jan. 19.

A press representative for Chappelle says that tonight’s screening is filled to capacity. Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse is expected to officially open this spring.

