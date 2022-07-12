Dave Chappelle lands Emmy nomination for Netflix special ‘The Closer’

“The Closer,” Chappelle’s sixth special for Netflix, received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (Stan Lathan). Chappelle has previously won five Emmys, most recently in 2021 for guest hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Last October, “The Closer” was criticized for what many viewers felt were transphobic and homophobic remarks. Netflix employees were so enraged by the special they staged a walkout, resulting in a confrontation between supporters of the trans community and supporters of Chappelle.