Dave Chappelle receives Grammy nomination for ‘The Closer’

Fresh off his “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, Dave Chappelle received a Grammy nomination Tuesday in the Best Comedy Album category for “The Closer.”
Last year “The Closer” was criticized for what many viewers felt were transphobic and homophobic remarks. Netflix employees were so enraged by the special they staged a walkout, resulting in a confrontation between supporters of the trans community and supporters of Chappelle.
The Best Comedy Album nominees include Jim Gaffigan (”Comedy Monster”), Randy Rainbow (”A Little Brains, A Little Talent”), Louis CK (”Sorry”) and Patton Oswalt (”We All Scream”).
In related news, John Legend was nominated in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for ”God Did” (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Legend and Fridayy).
The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be aired on CBS.
For a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.
