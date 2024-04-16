Dayton airport starts FlyMyAirport digital platform to enhance travel experience

“Choosing to fly from DAY is synonymous with ‘easy to and through’,” Gil Turner, director of aviation for the city of Dayton, said in a statement. “As part of our ongoing commitment to better serve our community, we’ve introduced FlyMyAirport, which helps our travelers find all the destinations that are easily reachable from DAY.

Turner said FlyMyAirport can help local travelers plan “everyday trips as well as their dream vacations starting from Dayton instead of other airports.”

Dayton area residents flying to various locations across the country often find themselves deciding between the Dayton airport, which is generally very quick to get through, and the larger Cincinnati and Columbus airports, which have more flights to more locations.

FlyMyAirport, Airport One’s flagship product, is powered by KAYAK. It lets travelers search for flights, travel packages, hotels and rental vehicles through airport websites and book travel right on the website. It helps travelers “quickly find and book the best flight options to and from” DAY, “offering the convenience of direct airline bookings,” Dayton airport officials said.

Keegan Coulter, chief operating officer of Airport One LLC, said the company is thrilled to welcome Dayton to its growing family of airports.

“FlyMyAirport makes it easier for airports to connect with their community and for consumers to fly locally,” Coulter said in a statement. “We hope our platform helps the Dayton community think of DAY first for their travel needs.”