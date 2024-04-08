Topgolf may be part of Centerville Cornerstone development plan along I-675

A concept plan for the site shows 16 buildings, including three restaurants, two hotels, multiple office/retail buildings and an “entertainment site area.” That entertainment area shows a curved structure with “72 hitting bays” facing 235 yards of fenced-off green space next to the highway, consistent with the design of other Topgolf facilities.

Topgolf, which is a combination high-tech golf driving range and full-service restaurant/bar, has locations in Cleveland, Columbus and northern Cincinnati at Exit 19 off I-75.

Conley said Oberer Realty Services is halfway done with signing tenants for the site, including the restaurant, a hotel and the entertainment venue that “should be a destination use drawing from 15 to 20 miles (away),” but he declined to specify or confirm the names of any of the signed tenants.

The concept plan document says it “is to illustrate general intent and shall not be construed as final with regard to any and all improvements shown hereon.”

Asked about Cornerstone of Centerville South, Topgolf officials on Friday said: “We currently don’t have any news to share regarding that location, but we will reach out if that changes.”

Oberer also is working to sign two medical office users and will probably build a multi-tenant strip center, Conley said.

It is seeking to rezone approximately 30 acres of the 72-acre Cornerstone of Centerville South site to allow for entertainment/outdoor recreational use, which is not permitted under the existing zoning district and overlay district.

The zoning would take effect if Centerville City Council approves of a zoning map amendment at a May 6 public hearing, according to Centerville City Planner Ian Vanness.

“Oberer’s next step in the planning process would be to follow the Planned Development process,” Vanness said. “This involves first receiving an approved preliminary development plan from city council for the entire development, and then subsequently receiving approved final development plans for each phase of Cornerstone South.”

Conley said Oberer is hoping to launch the development with roadwork in spring of 2025, with some tenants expected to move in by the end of that year.

The entire mixed-use development, which will take approximately three to five years to complete, will complement the existing 157-acre Cornerstone of Centerville North development on the other side of I-675, he said. That sprawling mixed-use center started with planning in 2009 and saw anchor tenant Costco open in 2014, followed by anchors Kroger and Cabela’s, and numerous other businesses.

The Cornerstone South project is “an opportunity to capitalize on the immense success of Cornerstone North,” according to Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis, who said that the project “is home to some of the region’s best restaurants and retail stores.”

“City council saw this vision years ago, and we have worked hard to make that vision a success,” Davis said. “We expect Cornerstone South to draw significant attention given its key location along Interstate 675 and Wilmington Pike.”

Centerville Development Director Erik Collins said the concept plan city officials have seen is just that — a concept.

“But even these preliminary plans show the potential for this development,” Collins said. “We are excited about finding balanced uses for a diverse site that include technology-based businesses and others that complement Cornerstone North and align Centerville with strategic industries in Montgomery and Greene counties.”