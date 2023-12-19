Dayton-area bakeries, ice cream shops close for holiday break

🍰Baker Benji’s

Location: 700 Troy St. in Dayton

Details: Baker Benji’s will be closed from Sunday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 1. The bakery is reopening at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

🍩Bill’s Donut Shop

Location: 268 N. Main St. in Centerville

Details: Bill’s Donut Shop will close at noon on Sunday, Dec. 24 and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

For more information, visit the donut shop’s Facebook page.

🍦Jubie’s Creamery

Location: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine

Details: Jubie’s Creamery will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 1. The creamery will reopen Monday, Jan. 2 at both locations.

For more information, visit Jubie’s Facebook page.

🍨Whit’s Frozen Custard

Location: 199 N. Main St. in Centerville

Details: Whit’s Frozen Custard will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23 until Monday, Jan. 2.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

If you are a Dayton-area business owner that plans to take a holiday break and wants to be added to this list, send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.