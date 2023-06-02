BreakingNews
Dayton-area donut shop makes Yelp’s Top 100 list
What to Know
By
52 minutes ago

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville is one of two Ohio establishments that made Yelp’s Top 100 list for U.S. Donut Shops.

Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria in Eastlake, about three hours north of Dayton, was also recognized.

According to Yelp, the company identified businesses in the donuts category which were ultimately ranked by factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023.

Bill’s Donut Shop ranked 37 and Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria ranked 29.

ExploreIt’s National Donut Day: Where to score a free one in Dayton area

The Top 100 included donuts shops from nearby states Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“There’s no better treat than a donut, served fresh and warm from a friendly local shop. And this year, the country’s top donut makers are crafting the beloved comfort food in exciting new ways,” Yelp stated. “From old-fashioned frosted classics to bacon-topped maple creams, and trendy Hawaiian-style donuts with ube-flavored glaze, our 2nd annual guide to the top US donut spots has it all.”

ExploreNew mural completed at Ha Ha Pizza: ‘Yellow Springs has a piece of my heart’

Donut fans on Yelp are pointing out outrageous toppings like breakfast cereals in addition to other specialize treats like crullers or cinnamon buns, Yelp states.

To view Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list for 2023, click here.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

