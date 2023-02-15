Dayton-area food truck taking cotton candy to next level

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“It sounds interesting but I’m telling you it’s amazing,” Jackson said.

He explained they were planning to do cotton candy burritos with ice cream and toppings inside. However, they felt like something was missing and pivoted to wraps.

The three started the business out of the trunk of a car which grew into a pop-up tent, a “cloud hut.” They now have a food trailer.

Jackson said “it’s absolutely amazing” to work with his daughter and brother. He said they are a part of creating generational success.

Cloudy Days is also organizing a new series of food truck rallies. Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies will launch this spring at Fairborn’s Hobson Freedom Park, located at 2910 Trebein Road, with a lineup of breakfast and dinner options.

The food truck rallies will be held every Thursday starting April 6 and continue through Oct. 26. There will be a breakfast rally with three food trucks from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a dinner rally with seven to eight food trucks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Cloudy Days, visit the food truck’s Facebook page. For more information about the rallies, visit Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies’ Facebook page or email hungerdaysftr@gmail.com.