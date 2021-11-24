Dayton-area ice cream shop wins big at national convention

Jubie’s Creamery’s Choc-A-Lot ice cream flavor is now gold.
The Fairborn ice cream shop at 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. recently came home with a top prize at the annual North American Ice Cream Association convention in Orlando, Florida.
Jubie’s submitted two flavors in the association’s “Best New Flavor Contest.” After 800 ice cream experts tasted 50 different samples, Jubie’s Choc-A-Lot flavor was announced as winner of the Best New Flavor of the Midwest award.
“None of this would have been possible without our amazing Team and all of our Jubie’s Fans!” Jubie’s posted to its Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone for believing in us and believing that we make the Best Ice Cream EVER!”
Beavercreek native Julie Domicone opened the small-batch ice cream shop in 2018 after graduating from Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business in 2017.
The shop offers 32 flavors of homemade ice cream, and now, one flavor that’s the best in the Midwest.
“Choc-A-Lot is a fan-favorite flavor that we debuted when we first opened,” Domicone said. “It features premium dark chocolate ice cream swirled with rich chocolate fudge, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flakes, and pieces of Esther Price chocolate fudge. We’ve always been super proud of our collaboration with another Dayton business for this flavor and cannot believe it has been nationally recognized.”
Jubie’s is open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
About the Author