Dayton-area ice cream shop wins big at national convention

The Fairborn ice cream shop at 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. recently came home with a top prize at the annual North American Ice Cream Association convention in Orlando, Florida.

Jubie’s submitted two flavors in the association’s “Best New Flavor Contest.” After 800 ice cream experts tasted 50 different samples, Jubie’s Choc-A-Lot flavor was announced as winner of the Best New Flavor of the Midwest award.