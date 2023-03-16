Dayton area restaurants introduce wing flights, new flavors

BreakingNews
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Breweries, coffee shops and restaurants in the Dayton area have introduced beer flights, coffee flights and margarita flights, but there’s a new flight joining that popular group.

The owners of Archer’s Tavern and Stone House Tavern are adding wing flights to their menus along with five new wing flavors.

Owner Dan Apolito said they’ve been experimenting with new flavors ever since they returned from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York last year. Archer’s Tavern took home second place in Best Traditional Medium Wing with their Sexy Style sauce, third place in Best Creative Spicy Wing with their Polly-Q sauce and third place in Best Traditional Hot with their Wing & a Prayer sauce.

Explore2 coffee shops open in Centerville, 11 restaurants on the way

“Originally, we wanted to get the Wing Flight program rolling for football season, but staffing was an issue and frankly we didn’t feel like some of the new sauces we were developing were perfected,” Apolito said. “The NCAA tournament seemed like the next best opportunity to introduce our guests to some amazing new wing flavors.”

Guests can choose from six, 12 or 24 traditional, bone-in style wings and have them breaded or “New York Naked” or order 10, 20, or 40 ounces of boneless wings. They will then be able to choose two, three or four sauces that are served on the side.

Apolito noted the larger flights of 24 wings or 40 ounces of boneless wings are great for sharing.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“Similar to a beer flight, guests can try different flavors and see which they like best,” Apolito said.

New flavors include Spicy Caramel, Walla Walla, Curry, Orange Horseradish and Popcorn Wings.

Apolito said they will continue to introduce new sauces throughout the year and plan to bring a few of their most popular to the National Buffalo Wing Festival this year.

Prior to New York, Apolito said they will offer some of their new flavors at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion on July 8.

Archer’s Tavern is located at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Stone House Tavern is located at 258 S Main St. in Waynesville.

