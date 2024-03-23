Dayton Art Institute reveals details for 2024 Art Ball

“We are excited to welcome guests to the 67th anniversary of Art Ball,” said DAI Director and President Michael R. Roediger in a press release. “As one of the museum’s largest annual fundraisers, this Dayton classic is vital to supporting the DAI’s operating budget. We are especially pleased to announce The SharpGroup – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty & UnlistedHomes.com as our new Presenting Sponsors. They have been generous and consistent partners to the DAI for several years, and we are proud to feature their companies in a prominent way for this significant event.”

This year’s Art Ball continues the long-standing tradition of being inspired by an artwork from the DAI’s permanent collection. Art Ball Chairs Julie Forman and Marty Gehres have selected “It’s Raining Colored Dots,” a silkscreen on paper, as the centerpiece for this year’s event. Created by Oakwood High School graduate Petah Coyne around 1977, the brightly colored work is a recent gift to the collection from longtime friend of the DAI, Linda Lombard.

“Our goal was to choose a work that captured the vibrancy and spirit of the Disco Era,” said DAI Associate Board members Julie Forman and Marty Gehres. “Our guests will see the artwork’s influence throughout the event, from beautiful décor and exquisite food to the music and atmosphere. We can’t wait to follow the call of the disco ball at Dayton’s best black-tie event of the year.”

Art Ball also includes the Grand Draw Raffle in its fundraising efforts. Only 600 tickets will be sold for $100 each, with the chance to win prize packages valued at $2500- $25,000, including a week’s stay for up to 14 people in the Turks and Caicos Islands and jewelry provided by James Free Jewelers. Ticket holders need not be present at Art Ball to win. Those purchasing three or more raffle tickets receive one free Oktoberfest Preview Party ticket (valued at $95). Grand Draw Raffle tickets may be purchased online beginning March 22. For more information about the Grand Draw Raffle and to purchase tickets online, go to www.artballraffle.com.

Reservations are required for Art Ball, and attendance is limited. Tickets may be purchased online beginning April 3 for DAI members and April 6 for non-members. For more information about reservations and to request an invitation, contact External Affairs Director Mike Griest at mgriest@daytonart.org.

For more information, call 937-223-4278 or visit www.daytonartinstitute.org.