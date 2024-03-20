‘An amazingly special night’: Wright State’s ArtsGala celebrates 25th anniversary

“ArtsGala is a real showcase of the type of draw we have for our programs here and speaks to a level in production quality, musicianship and more that sets us apart from our colleague institutions not only across the state but across the nation,” said Dan Zehringer, Chair of WSU’s School of Fine and Performing Arts. “For those in the community who aren’t familiar with our arts programs at Wright State, they may not know we have Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners from either our faculty or former students and alumni, which is a real testament to the type of quality of students we have coming through our doors.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Since 2000, ArtsGala has raised nearly $4 million and provided more than 1,000 scholarships. The scholarships not only help attract and retain top students within the university’s various programs but helps them focus and study their craft rather than working full-time to fund their education.

“In a typical evening, after our expenses, we make enough money to provide $150,000 in scholarships a year,” Zehringer said. “And certainly, there is more money than that, so we are able to go ahead and give each area – art, music, motion pictures, dance and theatre – a certain equal amount. And from there, that scholarship money is delineated out to incoming students and returning students who really exemplify the best of those programs. ArtsGala is an investment on a number of levels, not only for people to physically show up and support the students but also the financial piece, which is equally as important.”

Gala programming

This year’s ArtsGala will feature a slew of performances around every corner.

In addition to live sculpting, dance routines, and selections by the Jazz Ensemble and Collegiate Chorale, there will be a taste of Broadway courtesy of the musical theatre department, which produced outstanding productions this season of “Cabaret” and current hit “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Organizers are also excited about the motion picture department’s contributions.

“Our guests can actually step into the movies,” said Rebecca Foley, ArtsGala Coordinator. “Through green screen magic, our guests will be put into a movie.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

She also recognizes the value of WSU’s entertainment offerings, which not only allow guests a variety of fun options throughout the night but a first-hand opportunity to see the students benefitting from their patronage.

“ArtsGala is festive and fun with delicious food but the entertainment aspect of ArtsGala makes our gala unique from other galas,” Foley said. “The entertainment is what keeps people coming back. There are amazing performances from our students and we have so many different performance venues within the Creative Arts Center.”

“There’s so much to do,” Zehringer echoed. “What I love the most about the ArtsGala is that you really can decide how your evening is going to go at this type of gala versus a traditional gala that many people in our community attend. You can watch students creating art live in the hallway or go to the mainstage production to watch students perform. How you spend your evening is really up to each individual person or couple.”

In addition, a silent auction will also be a part of the festivities. Over 50 items will be included ranging from trips to several locations to handmade art.

“There is something for everybody and there is a nice price range as well,” Foley said.

Student successes

Among the aforementioned student successes Zehringer eluded to include Hannah Beachler, the first African American to win an Academy Award for Best Production Design, Joey Monda, a three-time Tony Award-winning producer, and Nicole Scherzinger, a Grammy nominee recently nominated for her second Olivier Award, the British equivalent of the Tony Award. He says ArtsGala provides an engaging preview of what patrons can expect to see from alumni in the future.

“The whole evening focuses on our best art, music, theatre, dance and motion pictures students,” Zehringer said. “You might see them someday in a commercial on television, or performing on a cruise ship, or performing on stage with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra or Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. ArtsGala is an opportunity for the audience to see the young talent we have here and wrap their heads around the fact that these students come from all over the U.S. A lot of them are local but some of our students come from as far away as China, Singapore, Vietnam and South America.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Above all, Zehringer stresses the fun individuality that makes ArtGala distinct.

“ArtsGala is different every year,” he said. “This is not a gala where you show up, there’s a silent auction, two people give a speech, you watch a slide show, and then there’s dancing. There is so much more to this than that. There are experiences that are limitless. It’s an amazingly special night.”

How to go

What: ArtsGala

When: Beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Where: Creative Arts Center of Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Cost: $300-$550

FYI: For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit wright.edu/artsgala/tickets