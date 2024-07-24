Dayton Art Institute’s Summer Film Series continues with ‘Thelma & Louise’

The Dayton Art Institute’s Art in Motion: Summer Film Series continues with “Thelma & Louise” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 inside the museum’s Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium.
Starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, “Thelma & Louise” is a tale of adventure, freedom and friendship that received six 1991 Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Original Screenplay. Viewing the movie is free to museum members and included in the price of museum admission for non-members, which ranges from $5 to $15.
The screening of “Thelma & Louise” is the second installment in the series. Each month, the museum is showing two special screenings of a fan-favorite movie. The series kicked off in June with “Night at the Museum.” The August selection is “Grease,” which will be a sing-a-long and screen at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25.
In addition there will be a 30-minute Skinner Pipe Organ concert before each show, where Matt Dierking from the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will perform select songs related to the featured film. A cash bar will be available prior to the show. Guests are also encouraged to stop by the “Thelma & Louise” photo booth in the museum’s entrance rotunda to snap a picture with friends and family and even dress in their best ‘90s denim, bandanas, sunglasses and boots.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Thursday and from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission includes access to all current Focus and Special Exhibitions. Current Focus and Special Exhibitions at the museum include: “Riveting: Women Artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection” (on view through Sept. 8); “Hand-Colored Photographs” (on view through Sept. 22); “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” (on view through Sept. 29); “The Quiet World of Edward Hopper” (on view through Sept. 8); and “Those Who Care” (on view through Oct. 27).
For more information, daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4278.
