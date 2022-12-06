Dayton Barrel Works collaborates with Boston Stoker to release coffee vodka

Dayton Barrel Works has collaborated with Boston Stoker Coffee Co. to create a new coffee vodka scheduled to be released this week.
Old Reliable Coffee Vodka will be released at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second Street.
“Our Old Reliable is an ode to the Dayton Spice Mills brand Old Reliable that dates back to the late 1800′s,” said Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay homage to this defunct brand than by collaborating with the awesome team at local coffee roaster Boston Stoker to provide their Legendary Espresso coffee for this spirit.”
This vodka-based coffee collaboration uses Boston Stoker’s Legendary Espresso coffee beans, whole Madagascar vanilla beans and cacao nibs that are aged in a French cognac barrel for three months, Hilgeman explained. He said it creates “a delightfully expressive spirit that is rich yet soft with gentle sweetness.”
Dayton Barrel Works will have 250 bottles available with each retailing for $39.50.
To celebrate this new spirit, Hilgeman said they are introducing two new specialty cocktails featuring Old Reliable: The Old Reliable Coffee Old Fashioned and The Dayton Spice Mills Espresso Martini.
For more information about Dayton Barrel Works, visit www.daytonbarrelworks.com or the distillery’s Facebook page.
