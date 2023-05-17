Dayton Beer 5K to return to Riverscape MetroPark

Lace up your running shoes! The Dayton Beer 5K will return to Riverscape MetroPark on Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The Beer 5K is an event that celebrates everything local,” noted the event’s website. “Local running, local drinking and local charities. This event will bring together area microbreweries and the running community to enjoy a fun, athletic event with a relaxing beer tasting after party.”
The event is open to anyone 21 and over with participants choosing a 5K race or 1/4 mile walk.
Breweries participating in the event include Bock Family Brewing, The Dayton Beer Company, Crooked Handle Brewing, The Hairless Hare Brewery, Lock 27 Brewing, Loose Ends Brewing Company, Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina, Southern Ohio Brewery, Star City Brewing, Toxic Brew Company and Warped Wing Brewing.
Organizers encourage participants to pre-register before May 28 to guarantee an event performance tank top. Volunteer opportunities are also available.
For more information, visit www.beer5k.com or the event’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.
