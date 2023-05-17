X

Dayton Beer 5K to return to Riverscape MetroPark

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 46 minutes ago

Lace up your running shoes! The Dayton Beer 5K will return to Riverscape MetroPark on Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Beer 5K is an event that celebrates everything local,” noted the event’s website. “Local running, local drinking and local charities. This event will bring together area microbreweries and the running community to enjoy a fun, athletic event with a relaxing beer tasting after party.”

The event is open to anyone 21 and over with participants choosing a 5K race or 1/4 mile walk.

ExploreDayton Record Fair returns to American Czechoslovakian Club this weekend

Breweries participating in the event include Bock Family Brewing, The Dayton Beer Company, Crooked Handle Brewing, The Hairless Hare Brewery, Lock 27 Brewing, Loose Ends Brewing Company, Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina, Southern Ohio Brewery, Star City Brewing, Toxic Brew Company and Warped Wing Brewing.

Organizers encourage participants to pre-register before May 28 to guarantee an event performance tank top. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

For more information, visit www.beer5k.com or the event’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

ExploreI Heart Ice Cream to open location in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar district

In Other News
1
WORTH THE DRIVE: Take a ride to the Bicycle Museum of America in New...
2
Students in ‘immersive’ learning program install mural in downtown...
3
Dayton Record Fair returns to American Czechoslovakian Club this...
4
Beavercreek Pizza Dive to celebrate anniversary with free slices
5
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 6: Amy Schneider still fifth overall as...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top