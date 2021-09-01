Dayton “Beer!” festival to return on same night as Ohio Players concert at Levitt Pavilion

Caption BEER! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing brought all of Dayton’s craft breweries together at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, Aug. 16. The beer event, which previews Dayton Beer Week, occurred in conjunction with the Yellow Cab's August food truck rally. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

There’s heightened anticipation leading up to this year’s beer fest, not only because the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19, but because it’s the first year with downtown’s DORA district.

“You can come and taste (some) beers and walk with it actually,” Johnson said. “This will first year that we have DORA in effect. This will be a great day downtown. The amazing, classic Dayton funk band— the Ohio Players — will be playing the same day. So, you could walk to the Levitt (Pavilion) and still be tasting all these beers.”

The Ohio Players concert at Levitt Pavilion begins at 7 p.m.

There are currently 18 breweries confirmed for Saturday. However, more could be added to the roster. The current lineup includes:

-Alematic Artisan Ales

-Blackbird Meadery (cider)

-Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

-Carillon Brewing Co.

-Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

-Dayton Beer Company

-Devil Wind Brewing

-Eudora Brewing Co.

-Fifth Street Brewpub

-Hairless Hare Brewery

-Lock 27 Brewing

-Loose Ends Brewing Company

-Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina

-Southern Ohio Brewing

-Star City Brewing Company

-Toxic Brew Company

-Warped Wing Brewing Company

-Yellow Springs Brewery

Attendees are also able to stay put at Yellow Cab Tavern through the festival and will still be thoroughly entertained, as the popular Subterranean band will be playing all night.

To follow updates on Beer!, follow the event’s Facebook page.