Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

Amar India Restaurant was voted as having the “Best Indian Food” in our 2022 Best of Dayton contest.

Matt Brown, owner of Iron City Sports Bar, told the ORA he was very grateful and humbled to have received this award. Brown and his team have given back over $150,000 to the local community.

“I think that if you’re growing in the business world or in your community you have an obligation to give back to it,” Brown said.

One way he and his team give back is through their weekly dine and donate events. Brown explained every Wednesday 10 percent of their sales go to a local school, athletic program or community cause.

The restaurant was founded in 2017 and is known as the home of the best wings, burgers and steaks, Brown said.

Both restaurants were selected by public vote.

For the first time in ORA history, the organization asked the public to select six award winners in the categories of Ohio’s Best Restaurants in the north, central and south, Best Guest Experience Provider (front of house), Best Behind the Scenes Employee (back of house) and Best Community Partner.

All winners will be recognized at the Industry Awards Celebration on Dec. 6 in New Albany. The ceremony will also include three hall of fame inductees and other award winners selected by a committee of ORA Staff Leadership and Board of Directors.

For more information on the Ohio Restaurant Association Industry Awards Celebration, visit www.ohiorestaurant.org/industryawards.