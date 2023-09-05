Dayton Contemporary Dance Company executive director steps down citing health reasons

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Executive Director Phyllis Brzozowska has stepped down from her recently appointed position due to health reasons.

Brzozowska previously served as interim executive director from January through June. She will continue to work with the company as an executive consultant.

“This has been a really tough decision to make because I love (DCDC) so much and I loved being in this role,” Brzozowska said. “I believe so deeply in the company’s artistic excellence, and my goal was to match that artistic excellence with administrative excellence. We were on the path to doing it. I leave very sad but very optimistic.”

Organizers recognize the unforeseen nature of Brzozowska’s departure but are hopeful for the future as a new season begins.

“This turn of events was unexpected,” said DCDC Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs in a news release. “We value self-care and want Phyllis to take care of herself. There will be opportunities for her involvement in the future as she will be available to DCDC in a consulting capacity.”

“While the board of directors and staff are sad to see Phyllis leave her post, we are very grateful for her time with the organization,” echoed Board Chair Ron Rollins. “During her several months of co-leadership with Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC has started on a new positive path forward.”

Recent company updates include the hiring of a new development/marketing director and company manager, doubling its number of season subscriptions and announcing new touring dates. The company has also established a new creative relationship with The Ohio State University and is a resident company at the Victoria Theatre with Dayton Live.

“Since Phyllis joined us, we’ve been able to do some really good work,” Blunden-Diggs added. “We have a really excellent staff that is going to be able to move the momentum forward in this 55th anniversary season for us. Phyllis will be stepping back to take care of herself, but we still have her close enough to be able to use her gifts and talents without her having to carry the load on a day-to-day basis.”

A search committee of board members and key DCDC staff has been formed to find a successor.

“If DCDC needs my advice or guidance, I’m absolutely there for them,” Brzozowksa said. “And down the road, if my health allows, I would love to be involved in any special projects.”

DCDC will open its 55th anniversary season Oct. 14-15 with “In Good Company.” For more information, visit dcdc.org.