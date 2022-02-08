Hamburger icon
Dayton Donut Fest returns with 11 participating bakeries

Jim's Donut Shop is a participant in the 2022 Dayton Donut Festival on Tour.

Credit: Bill Reinke

Credit: Bill Reinke

Credit: Bill Reinke

Credit: Bill Reinke

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Last year, sweets lovers in Dayton helped to raise just over $2,000 for charity by eating delicious local donuts.

Local philanthropic event planning organization, Planned2Give, is hosting the 2nd annual Dayton Donut Festival on Tour from Feb. 11 starting at 12 p.m., through Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $25 per ticket. Proceeds benefit Miami Valley Meals, a Dayton non-profit.

Tickets are on sale now at planned2give.networkforgood.com. Booklets with coupons, good for up to three donuts from each participating vendor, will be mailed to participants with full details included.

ExploreNew documentary explores Miami Valley’s history of redlining

“We wanted to work with Miami Valley Meals again this year because they are a newer organization and a great partner last year, so we wanted to work with them again to help them gain exposure as well as raise funds,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give. “How they are helping the Miami Valley with food insecurity for families is very important.”

Confirmed Donut Fest participants include:

“This is a fun event that makes a great early Valentine’s Day gift and also fun to do with the whole family,” Jackson said. “The last day of the event is Presidents Day so if you have the day off you can make a day of doing the tour.”

