Dayton Dragons seeking ‘Green Team,’ mascot performers, on-field hosts

The Dayton Dragons are conducting auditions for entertainment positions with the team for the 2023 season.
The Dragons are particularly seeking “fun, energetic and enthusiastic” candidates for the “Green Team,” on-field entertainment hosts and mascot performers.
The Green Team members facilitate all in-game entertainment skits and entertain fans during home games and special events at Day Air Ballpark. Other duties include: selecting contestants, welcoming fans as they enter the stadium, preparing contestants for skits, assisting mascots and hosts, dancing on the dugouts, shooting T-shirts to the crowd, and creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
The Dragons on-field hosts serve as the emcees of the entire entertainment show that takes place during inning breaks throughout Dragons home games. The hosts introduce contestants, skits, and contests and also deliver witty commentary.
The Dragons’ two primary mascots, Heater and Gem, are the central characters and most visible entertainers at the ballpark. They dance, are part of nearly every skit, and constantly interact with fans as they visit various areas of the ballpark. Mascots also make appearances within the community outside of Dragons games.
Candidates must be at least 16 years old by January 1, 2023. They must be able to work nights and weekends, have strong communication skills, an outgoing personality, and be reliable, responsible and confident performing in front of large crowds.
Individuals can audition for any or all of these three positions. Interested individuals can visit daytondragons.com/greenteam for more information. Applicants should submit a résumé with references and an introduction video to Jamie.Penwell@daytondragons.com by December 16, 2022 to begin the audition process.
