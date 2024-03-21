Dayton Food Truck Association to host rally at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

After years of attending other county food truck rallies, Dayton Food Truck Association President Cory Thompson wanted to create a rally in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Food Truck Rally will be from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.

“There are large food truck rallies in other counties — Miami County, Darke County — and these food truck rallies have upwards to 60-70 plus food trucks,” Thompson said. “Dayton has a large community of food trucks and the talk amongst most of us is we have to get into these other rallies in other counties.”

He said he never understood why no one took the time to do one in Montgomery County, so that’s what he set out to do this year.

The rally will feature 40 food trucks including The Lumpia Queen, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Cumberland Kettle Corn, T’s Heavenly Taste and Thai1On, as well as games for children and families, 15 art and craft vendors, music and seating.

The best part, there is free admission and parking.

“It’s on a Saturday, we want the whole family there,” Thompson said.

Thompson is the owner of What The Taco?! food truck. He has been operating it for six years.

“For me promoting this and organizing this, the thing I want the most is for the community to come out and support local businesses,” Thompson said. “It’s not all about us. It’s about our community and we want to make sure that we embrace our community and we want our community to embrace us.”

The Dayton Food Truck Association has more than 40 members stretching from Sidney to West Chester Twp. Thompson described the food truck community as a network of people willing to help and educate each other. He hopes to make this an annual event. For more information, visit the rally’s event page on Facebook.

