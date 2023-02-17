Dayton guitarist co-creates atmospheric collection of original songs

Guitarist Nick Kizirnis continues expanding the scope of his discography with “Quiet Signals.” The instrumental album with cellist Kate Wakefield of Cincinnati band Lung releases at Vagabond Studio and Gallery in Dayton on Sunday, Feb. 19.
In his career, the Daytonian has touched on everything from punk with his teen band the Obvious to instrumental surf rock with the Mulchmen and Americana with Nicky Kay & His Fabulous Kay-Tones. This atmospheric collection of originals is another musical detour and entirely different than 2020′s “The Distance” (Atom Records), which featured a full band and Wakefield on cello and lead vocals.
The collaborators discuss “Quiet Signals,” which was inspired by their musical contributions to a University of Dayton student’s animated short film.
Kizirnis: “Working on that film was really fun. We used some of Kate songs, we recorded this collage, and we had an acoustic tune. I wrote a few other acoustic ones that didn’t make it and I kept playing with them. After a few months I said, ‘Hey, Kate, what do you think of this? Would you maybe want to write on something like this?’ I started sending them to Kate and I’d get these tracks back that sounded amazing. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, something is happening here, but I don’t know what.’ We kept working that way for the rest of lockdown.”
Wakefield: “You want to work with people whose music you love and respect. It’s also important for me to really enjoy the person’s company and value their friendship. That always really helps in any collaboration. When Nick sent me tracks online, it was like, ‘Yeah, of course I’ll try to throw something on this. Sure, let’s do it.’ I love all different types of music so I’m pretty open to giving something a listen and seeing what I can contribute. We just sort of have fun and see what happens.”
Kizirnis: “Playing these songs live hadn’t occurred to me until I found out I’d be able to press this record. Kate was into the idea, but we wanted a place that was a listening room. It’s asking a lot of people to hear something new in a larger social situation, so Vagabond really fits what we’re doing.”
Wakefield: “Instead of trying to play 10 parts at once, it’s been a fun challenge to find the part that most expresses the vibe and feel of the song. We’re doing that and then sometimes leaving in room for improvisation, (which) seems to be communicating the songs real nice.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Nick Kizirnis and Kate Wakefield
Where: Vagabond Studio and Gallery, 130 Front St., Dayton
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.
More info: 937-813-1874 or vagabondstudioandgallery.com
