Dayton guitarist co-creates atmospheric collection of original songs

Kizirnis: “Working on that film was really fun. We used some of Kate songs, we recorded this collage, and we had an acoustic tune. I wrote a few other acoustic ones that didn’t make it and I kept playing with them. After a few months I said, ‘Hey, Kate, what do you think of this? Would you maybe want to write on something like this?’ I started sending them to Kate and I’d get these tracks back that sounded amazing. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, something is happening here, but I don’t know what.’ We kept working that way for the rest of lockdown.”

Wakefield: “You want to work with people whose music you love and respect. It’s also important for me to really enjoy the person’s company and value their friendship. That always really helps in any collaboration. When Nick sent me tracks online, it was like, ‘Yeah, of course I’ll try to throw something on this. Sure, let’s do it.’ I love all different types of music so I’m pretty open to giving something a listen and seeing what I can contribute. We just sort of have fun and see what happens.”