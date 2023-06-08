Dayton Jazz Festival canceled again

City of Dayton officials said they, alongside the Department of Recreation, only have the capacity to present three summer music events. They made the choice to move forward with other events that attract bigger audiences, according to city officials.

The Jazz Festival is one in a series of music festivals held at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. The Dayton Blues Festival is planned for July 23, the Dayton Funk Festival will be held Aug. 13 and the Dayton Reggae Festival is slated Sept. 3.