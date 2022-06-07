Dayton Live announces educational 2022-23 Discovery Series

Dayton Live’s 2022-2023 Discovery Series is a diverse invitation to children across the Miami Valley to become more engaged in the performing arts.
Over 1 million students have been introduced to live performance since the series debuted in 1991. Organizers state the shows that have been selected next season will “enhance Ohio state academic standards throughout multiple subject areas.”
Tickets are $5 for the entire season. Ticket scholarships are available as well.
Resource guides, the possibility for students to eat lunch after the show at one of Dayton Live’s facilities, and the chance to take part in Discovery Master Classes are also noteworthy.
The 2022-2023 Discovery Series
“Discovery: Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure”
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
“Twelve-year-old Vita Flores thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de los Muertos.”
“Discovery: Step Afrika!”
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
“Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! expands the aesthetic possibilities of stepping by creating works that combine stepping with live music and technology. Their choreography blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms.”
“Discovery: The Secret Life of Bears with Rae Wynn-Grant”
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 - Victoria Theatre
“Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant is a large carnivore ecologist with an expertise in using statistical modeling to investigate how anthropogenic factors can influence the spatial patterns of carnivore behavior and ecology. In particular, she studies the ecological and social drivers of human-carnivore conflict, and the influence of fine-scale human activity on connectivity of suitable carnivore habitat. Her current field system is on the American Prairie Reserve in eastern Montana.”
“Discovery: The Funk Box Experience”
Monday, Feb. 6-Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 - PNC Arts Annex
“The Funk Box Experience” is an engaging and hands-on learning session for all students. The hands-on portion of the session teaches participants about creative collaboration and the foundation of song creation.”
“Discovery: Grimmz Fairy Tales”
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 - Schuster Center
“Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop, fable, story dance-pop sensation, brothers from the hood, have come back home to the city where they grew up to give a concert. They’re known not just for their sounds, but also for the stories their music tells through off-the-charts theatrical effects. They’ll be performing some of their greatest hits including ‘Snow White and the Seven Shawties,’ ‘Down with Rapunzel,’ ‘Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Hood,’ and their featured first Granny-winning song, ‘Break, Cinderella, Break!’”
“Discovery: The Adventures of Harold and the Purple Crayon”
Friday, March 10, 2023 - Victoria Theatre
“One evening, after thinking it over for some time, Harold decided to go for a walk in the moonlight. So begins ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ the first of seven delightful picture books by Crockett Johnson, following the zany adventures of an inventive young boy.”
“Discovery: Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School”
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - Victoria Theatre
“From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools to cookies, Junie B. Jones and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style.”
“Discovery: The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare - The Next Gen”
Friday, April 14, 2023 - Victoria Theatre
“We begin with Aesop’s classic fable of Tortoise and Hare but continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions.”
“Discovery: Kevin Locke”
Tuesday, April 25 - PNC Arts Annex
“Kevin Locke (Tokaheya Inajin in Lakota translation “First to Rise”) is a world-famous visionary Hoop Dancer, preeminent player of the Indigenous Northern Plains flute, traditional storyteller, cultural ambassador, recording artist and educator.”
