Dayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

Caption Erica Roby competed in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee and won 4th place overall. Credit: Submitted Photo

“The coin flip put me to fourth overall,” Roby said.

For ribs, which is one of the three overall championship pork categories, she came in fourth place overall out of 104 teams.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is recognized by USA Today as the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest,” the website said.

Roby said she is booked as a chef in residence this summer at several different resorts and hotels. She is planning to cook at the Yellow Springs Juneteenth Celebration in June and local pop-ups in August.

Last August, Roby put Dayton on the map by winning Season 2 of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.”

