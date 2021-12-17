dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton native featured in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake

Dayton native Curtiss Cook's acting credits span Broadway and Hollywood.
Caption
Dayton native Curtiss Cook's acting credits span Broadway and Hollywood.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
45 minutes ago
Muse Machine alum Curtiss Cook continues to shine

Dayton native Curtiss Cook, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School whose acting career spans Broadway and Hollywood, is featured as Abe in Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed remake of “West Side Story.”

In an attempt to better diversify the musical’s historic landscape, Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner added a Black role to broaden neighborhood interactions, particularly between the Jets and the Sharks.

Caption
Dayton native Curtiss Cook.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton native Curtiss Cook.
Caption
Dayton native Curtiss Cook.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“We all know that in the late 1940s and 50s, there were a lot of Black people walking around New York and I’m sure some of the Jets and the Sharks intermingled with some of them,” Cook said in a July 2020 “Forbes” interview. “I’m so grateful that Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Kushner allowed me to create this dude with them. What he does in the movie – and how it affects the terms of the movie – is special.”

Growing up in Dayton, Cook danced with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company as a teenager, but notably caught the acting bug with the Muse Machine, starring as Billy Bigelow in the 1987 production of “Carousel” at the Victoria Theatre. After graduation, he studied at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London, England, where he participated in acting sessions with British legends Vanessa Redgrave, Michael Caine and Judi Dench. He eventually pursued a career in musical theater, performing on Broadway in “Miss Saigon” and “The Lion King” and touring the country in “Five Guys Named Moe.”

ExploreFunk survivors Lakeside roll into Dayton

Over the past 16 years, he has devoted himself to work as a character actor on the big and small screens. In addition to films such as Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” and TV shows such as “Mayans M.C.” and “Narcos,” here are five roles you might have seen him in.

The Interpreter

Cook got his big break in this political thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn directed by the late Sydney Pollack (“Out of Africa”). He played Ajene Xola, rebel leader of the African Freedom Party.

Caption
Curtiss Cook in "The Interpreter."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Curtiss Cook in "The Interpreter."
Caption
Curtiss Cook in "The Interpreter."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

House of Cards

In this Emmy-winning Netflix hit about presidential politics starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, Cook played Terry Womack, the House Minority Whip and leader of the Black Caucus.

Caption
Curtiss Cook in "House of Cards."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Curtiss Cook in "House of Cards."
Caption
Curtiss Cook in "House of Cards."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Luke Cage

In this Marvel series for Netflix, Cook portrayed Mariah Dillard’s seedy Uncle Pete (a.k.a. Pistol Pete), a Harlem mobster.

Caption
Curtiss Cook in "Luke Cage."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Curtiss Cook in "Luke Cage."
Caption
Curtiss Cook in "Luke Cage."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Manifest

In this NBC drama about airline passengers discovering the world has moved forward yet no time has passed for them, Cook played Montego Air Flight 828 passenger Radd, a concert violinist with the Jamaican Philharmonic. He also appeared on the show opposite his real-life son, Curtiss Cook Jr.

Caption
Curtiss Cook in "Manifest."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Curtiss Cook in "Manifest."
Caption
Curtiss Cook in "Manifest."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Chi

In Lena Waithe’s hit Showtime series, Cook delivers one of his finest, darkest roles as ruthless Otis “Douda” Perry, a Chicago crime boss with political aspirations. Season Four ended last summer with a cliffhanger surrounding Douda’s fate.

Caption
Curtiss Cook in "The Chi."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Curtiss Cook in "The Chi."
Caption
Curtiss Cook in "The Chi."

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ExploreJUST IN: Chicken Head’s finds new home and will share space with three businesses

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: Warped Wing remains king of craft beer categories
2
BAKING BONDS: Christmas stories flow from woman’s treasured recipe...
3
JUST IN: Chicken Head’s finds new home and will share space with three...
4
Oregon District holiday ornaments available this week only
5
LAST CHANCE: 2 more days to place orders for popular Christmas pies

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top