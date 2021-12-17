Dayton native featured in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake

Explore Funk survivors Lakeside roll into Dayton

Over the past 16 years, he has devoted himself to work as a character actor on the big and small screens. In addition to films such as Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” and TV shows such as “Mayans M.C.” and “Narcos,” here are five roles you might have seen him in.

The Interpreter

Cook got his big break in this political thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn directed by the late Sydney Pollack (“Out of Africa”). He played Ajene Xola, rebel leader of the African Freedom Party.

Curtiss Cook in "The Interpreter."

House of Cards

In this Emmy-winning Netflix hit about presidential politics starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, Cook played Terry Womack, the House Minority Whip and leader of the Black Caucus.

Curtiss Cook in "House of Cards."

Luke Cage

In this Marvel series for Netflix, Cook portrayed Mariah Dillard’s seedy Uncle Pete (a.k.a. Pistol Pete), a Harlem mobster.

Curtiss Cook in "Luke Cage."

Manifest

In this NBC drama about airline passengers discovering the world has moved forward yet no time has passed for them, Cook played Montego Air Flight 828 passenger Radd, a concert violinist with the Jamaican Philharmonic. He also appeared on the show opposite his real-life son, Curtiss Cook Jr.

Curtiss Cook in "Manifest."

The Chi

In Lena Waithe’s hit Showtime series, Cook delivers one of his finest, darkest roles as ruthless Otis “Douda” Perry, a Chicago crime boss with political aspirations. Season Four ended last summer with a cliffhanger surrounding Douda’s fate.