Dayton native to bring family-friendly comedy, magic to Beavercreek this weekend

Explore 15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Jenelle Spencer, general manager at the Funny Bone, said business at the club has been hit or miss since reopening in November 2021. The club was completely closed for 20 months, but Spencer said she and her staff are working hard.

“There are continuing challenges such as the national wide industry shortage with staffing, rising food costs, record high inflation and gas prices,” she said. “However, we are doing our best to continue to provide amazing entertainment and affordable food and beverages to our guests.”

There will be alcohol for purchase for the adults and special kid menu items will be available. The kids will also get an extra big laugh as many parents are called up on stage to participate. Kids are also encouraged to participate.

Combined Shape Caption Dayton native Matt Stanley will perform a family-friendly show at Dayton Funny Bone on Sunday, June 12. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Dayton native Matt Stanley will perform a family-friendly show at Dayton Funny Bone on Sunday, June 12. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Matt Stanley’s talents are endless,” Spencer said. “He amazes with his magic, keeps people guessing and invites the audience members to participate in the show. He does a great job of making sure his show has something for everyone and all ages are well entertained.”

Magic tricks will also be available for purchase after the show. Stanley said he loves when a kid gets a magic trick, takes it home and ends up tagging him on social media during a performance or talent show.

“My favorite part is the audience after the show say they haven’t seen a magic trick since they were a kid,” he said. “It’s cool I get to be that person that facilitates that for them.”

Stanley is a regularly touring comedy magician, so this will be one of the only times to see his show in Dayton. The show begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling the box office at 937-429-5233 or by visiting the website at daytonfunnybone.com.

Dayton Funny Bone is located at 88 Plum St., Suite 200, at The Greene in Beavercreek.