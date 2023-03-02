Dayton Pizza Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern this month

The Yellow Cab Tavern is welcoming its 10th season of Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies by transforming monthly rallies into specialty food fests with the first event being all about pizza.
“We experimented with food themes last year and the response from both attendees and vendors was just incredible,” event organizer Brian Johnson said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun this year with everything from the return of Mac and Cheese Fest to new events like Hot Dog Fest, Veggie Fest and more.”
Dayton Pizza Fest will be held on Friday, March 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring the following food trucks: The Pizza Bandit, KungFu BBQ, Blind Dogs, Wheel Fresh Pizza, Freda’s Food Truck, Ma Duke’s Street Food, Cruisin’ Cuisine, Slide Thru, Cray Cray Cajun, Tommy’s Smokehouse, Freakin’ Rican, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, The Forking Pierogi, and Spin City Cotton Candy. Food trucks are subject to change.
“We’re extremely excited to be celebrating our 10th season of the Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies,” Johnson said. “Looking back over the decade is humbling as I think back on all of the trucks and vendors we’ve had the opportunity to work with and how those relationships continue to grow and develop 10 years later. We’re excited to showcase all of their talent, creativity and excitement for the 2023 season with all of our specialty food fest this year!”
Specialty food fests will run monthly through October at Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E Fourth St. in Dayton.
Johnson said food trucks and mobile vending businesses often operate as a proof of concept for many small and micro business owners as they build and grow their audience.
“We’re honored to be a part of this small business community as a fellow food truck owner,” Johnson said. “With the growth of The Pizza Bandit and seeing many of the peers we started with 10 years ago now opening their own brick and mortar restaurants, it’s proof that supporting small and micro businesses can actually make a difference in the shape of a community.”
The Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies welcome all ages and are free to attend. Leashed pets are welcome outside.
